Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets new release date?

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham is this year's one of the much-talked-about Malayalam films which will be released in multiple languages. The film directed by Blessy, is slated for release on April 10th, 2024. However, a few reports have surfaced on social media stating that makers are planning to pre-pone the release.

According to the reports, the film, which is based on the novel Golden Days by Benyamin, will now be released on March 28, 2024. However, there's no official word regarding the same yet. The film has Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, an immigrant laborer from Kerala, who finds himself in slavery on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Twitter handle to unveil the ‘beginning look’ of the film and the poster revealed that the film will be released on April 10. Now, an official confirmation on the preponement of the film is expected to be out soon.

As per a report published in Hindustan Times, Prithviraj, during a media interaction in Kerala, opened up about the process of making the film. He said, “I knew The Goat Life was a difficult film to make, and I was fully aware of the challenges I’d face throughout the making of the film. Despite that, it pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally. I have dedicated five years to my character in the film, Najeeb. Having gone through extreme physical transformations more than once, it was my goal to perfect the look and feel of the character.”

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham has been shot in multiple countries and is one of the biggest films from the Malayalam film industry in recent times. It went on floors long ago but was stalled due to the pandemic. The production standards, acting mettle of the cast, storytelling, and the making of the film are high quality in every possible way.

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) also stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Gokul, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in key roles. The film’s music direction and sound design are helmed by Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, respectively. The Goat Life will be released in theatres in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.