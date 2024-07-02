EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj to take on Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s next; Casting underway

Ever since the completion of RRR, there has been constant conjecture about the casting for SS Rajamouli’s next directorial. Soon after, the maverick filmmaker confirmed that his next will be led by Mahesh Babu. Later on, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film in question will be an African Jungle Adventure, on the lines of Indiana Jones, with Mahesh Babu on a mission by going against all odds. We also informed our readers that Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits of Lord Hanuman, as SS Rajamouli and his writer father has integrated elements of Ramayana in their script.

Prithviraj to play the antagonist in SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu

And now, we have another exclusive information for all our readers. According to sources close to the development, SS Rajamouli and his team have finalized the antagonist of their next. “SS Rajamouli has been talking to Prithviraj for a while now and the duo have finally signed the dotted lines. Now, Prithviraj is all set to take on Mahesh Babu under the direction of SS Rajamouli,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed the antagonist turn for Prithviraj isn’t as quintessential as other feature films being made. “It’s a well-written part, that has an arc of its own. The character has his own backstory justifying the actions, and Prithviraj is also excited for his first-ever collaboration with both SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu,” the source added.

While major chunk of writing has been completed, SS Rajamouli has now proceeded to the casting and pre-production of this African Jungle Adventure. As reported by us before, the film will be produced by an international studio and the talks are on with Disney and Sony Pictures, who will also help the filmmaker to get an international crew on board. The source informed us that SS Rajamouli is aiming to take the film on floors by the the last quarter of 2024 / early 2025.

SS Rajamouli looks to redefine hero v/s villain conflict in his next

“The film will be shot in real-life jungles as well as the studio set up. SS Rajamouli wants to scale up the bar for Indian Cinema by creating never-seen-before visuals on screen against the backdrop of African Jungles. He is also looking to redefine the conventional hero v/s villain conflict in his story, and that’s the factor which excited both Mahesh and Prithviraj,” the source concluded.

