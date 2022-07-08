Adipurush: Prabhas starrer makers gear up for something BIG? Find out

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's highly talked about film Adipurush has already created a lot of buzz. Now, the makers have declared that will be sharing a sneak peek from the magnum opus very soon. Posting a video of an empty theatre, they wrote on Twitter, "#Adipurush testing on the big screen." It will be exciting to see what the makers have in store for us.

Earlier, the director of this highly-awaited drama, Om Raut opened up about what makes Prabhas the perfect choice for the film. During his interview with Pinkvilla, he was quoted saying, "I have tried to understand Prabhu Ram to the best of my ability and I will keep on understanding for the rest of my life. To my knowledge, eyes are a reflection of the heart and Prabhas is such a pure soul that his eyes are calm. With his eyes, I got closest to my imagination of Prabhu Ram. Every time I cut to him, his soul gets reflected through his eyes, and that’s extremely pure."

Apart from Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan has also been roped in for a crucial role in the movie. Bankrolled by the production houses T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the flick was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It will further have dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Inspired by the famous mythological drama, Ramayana, the project will see Prabhas as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki(Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush is slated to hit the cinema halls on 12th January in 2023.

