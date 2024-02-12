Aishwarya Rajinikanth on Dhanush and Shruti Haasan starrer 3: 'Kolaveri overshadowed the film'

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Lal Salaam has spoken about her 2012 film 3 and why it did not work for the masses.

During an interview with the media platform Rednool, Aishwarya said that her film was not successful because of the sensational song Kolaveri's reach. She quoted, "If we talk in terms of the film alone, Kolaveri came in as a pressure for the film. According to me, it's more of a shock than a surprise."

Aishwarya on why Dhanush starrer 3 tanked

She further said, "What I had in mind for the film was different, but the song swallowed it, it kind of overshadowed the film, and that's something that I felt bad about. People did not talk about the film to me much when the film released, but I got tons of calls during its re-release. And that is because the song overshadowed the film. So did the song help the film? Not at all, but if it helped a lot of people's lives, its a good thing".

More about 3

3 is a 2012 Indian Tamil romantic psychological thriller film written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth which featured Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film gained high anticipation due to the viral craze of the popular song Why This Kolaveri Di. It also starred Sivakarthikeyan , Bhanupriya, Prabhu, and Sundar Ramu in supporting roles. The cinematography section was handled by R. Velraj while the editing part was helmed by Kola Bhaskar.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam features an ensemble cast, including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles. Thalaivar Rajinikanth has a special appearance in the film as Moideen Bhai. The film also features legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in a cameo role. Music composer AR Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar contribute to the film’s technical crew.

