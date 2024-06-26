Shruti Haasan yet again slays in all-black, makes a style statement in the color that never goes out of style

For the uninitiated — Shruti Haasan's style is all about dark colors, lace, leather, sheer, velvet, moody silhouettes, bold accessories, and an overall sense of drama. Her fashion choices embody sophistication and edginess. If there is one color that holds top-drawer status in her wardrobe, it is black.

Whether on celebratory evenings or running errands, she leans towards black. Haasan was spotted donning the hue as she stepped out for dinner, making a case for her darkly tonal approach to dressing.

Dissecting Shruti Haasan’s black lace midi

Shruti’s stunning lace dress falls elegantly to a midi length. The Salaar beauty wore a dress that featured its lower part sheer and subtly revealing. The outer layer is crafted from delicate lace, intricately patterned with floral motifs that add a touch of vintage charm and feminine allure.

The dress is designed to accentuate curves gracefully, with a fitted bodice and a gently flared bottom that moves with every step. It is an ideal choice for occasions that call for elegance and understated glamor. The neckline is buttoned down to the waist, upping the ante on her outfit.

On the accessories front

For jewelry, Shruti Haasan added silver accents through danglers on her lobes and just a ring on one hand. She rounded off her look with pointed-toe heels that featured an ankle strap. Her choice of bag was a puffy, slouchy clutch.

Completing the look: makeup and hair

During the warmer months, many prefer makeup that is more natural and not overly bold. A dewy complexion, accentuated with a highlighter, feels really refreshing at this time of year. Tender pastel shades for eyeshadow and lip color perfectly complement the breezy vibes of the season. With this in mind, she chose a soft glam look that emphasized her pink lips while her long tresses hung in loose curls.

A peek inside her bewitchingly gothy wardrobe

It is no secret that black is a perennial favorite among fashion enthusiasts, and Haasan is no different. What makes her fondness for the color stand out is its gothic influence. Here, take a glance at some of her looks that have stood out in this regard.

Darkly retro frills

The frills on her dress evoke the historical fashion eras of the Victorian or Edwardian periods, renowned for their ornate and refined aesthetic. These frills blend delicate detailing with deep shades, creating a distinctive contrast within the ensemble.

Gothic glam

A surefire way to stand out is by using bold makeup and accessories. She embraces daring elements influenced by gothic themes, such as a striking red lip, winged eyeliner, and intricate layering of chains with a big cross pendant.

Fusion of contrasting elements

Maintaining a dark, romantic aesthetic, she wears Converse under a structured velvet gown. Shruti Haasan sure knows how to pull off a date night look, especially a velvet dress with a pair of sneakers. Not everyone’s cup of tea, for sure!

Be it on the red carpet or with her oh-so-cool sheer black dresses; the beauty turns enough heads with her bold style statement.

