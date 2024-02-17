Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan starrer’s second look poster UNVEILED by makers on his 39th birthday

Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, February 17th, and it could not have been a more eventful one. On February 16th, the makers of the Don actor’s upcoming film took to social media to reveal the film’s title as Amaran, and also shared a short teaser and a poster of the film, which showed Sivakarthikeyan as a valiant army officer.

As expected the title teaser, as well as the first look poster quickly went viral on social media with fans praising the transformation Sivakarthikeyan has gone through for the film. In the latest update, the makers of the film have unveiled the film’s second look poster as well, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The poster shows Sivakarthikeyan in his camouflage Army uniform, sitting on the hood of his car. Behind him, his battalion can be seen saluting him. The makers shared the post on their official social media with the caption:

“Happy Birthday @Siva_Karthikeyan! Your special day is celebrated across borders and cherished in all our hearts. #Amaran”

Check out the post below:

What we know about Amaran so far

It was rumored earlier that the film will be high on patriotism, and will be set against the backdrop of the armed forces. Adding on to it, it was also speculated that the film will be a biopic of the late army official Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Advertisement

The film’s teaser proved all the rumors to be right, showcasing Sivakarthikeyan in a highly muscular and fit avatar. The teaser also showed the name Mukund V, proving that the film is indeed a biopic of the brave Major.

Talking about his rationale behind choosing the title Amaran, director Rajkumar Periyasamy mentioned earlier today on his social media that it was the first word he wrote on the screenplay as the title. Further, he also thanked yesteryear director K Rajeshwar for agreeing to let him use the title, which was already a film that K Rajeshwar made in 1992.

Cast and Crew of Amaran

Amaran marks the first collaboration between director Rajkumar Periyasamy and Sivakarthikeyan. The film also features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International, while GV Prakash composes the music for the film. Ch Sai will be cranking the camera for the film, which will be edited by K Kalaivaran.

ALSO READ: Director Rajkumar Periasamy opens up about why his next with Sivakarthikeyan is titled Amaran