Popular star kid: Meet Sivakarthikeyan's 10-year-old daughter Aaradhana who is a singer and child prodigy

Popular actor and film producer Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy recently welcomed their third child- a baby boy. The adorable couple have decided to call their youngest child Pavan and announced the news on social media. Apart from Pavan, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife are parents to two more little munchkins. They have a daughter named Aaradhana and Gugan Doss. In this article, we will talk about the Maaveeran actor’s firstborn - daughter Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan.

Who is Aaradhana?

Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan was born on 22nd October 2013 to parents Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The power couple's bundle of joy is no more a little girl as she will turn 11 this year.

Aaradhana is the elder sister of two brothers, Gugan Doss and Pavan. Gugan was born on 12 July 2021 and Pavan on June 2, 2024. The little princess shares a beautiful bond with her parents and is the apple of their eyes.

The Amaran actor revealed in an interview in 2013 that he took letters from his wife Aarthy, father Doss, and mother Raji to name his daughter. Their father-daughter bond is evident through the heartwarming pictures on social media. But how many of you know that Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan is already a singer who debuted at the tender age of 5?

Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan debuted at age 5

Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan grabbed the attention when she debuted as a singer in Kanaa in 2018. She recorded the song by Dhibu Ninan Thomas with her daddy dearest Sivakarthikeyan.

Check out her song below:

The song titled, Vaayadi Petha Pulla captivated everyone and garnered the little star with praise from the audience for the soulful song.

For the unversed, Kanaa is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The 2018 film is an inspirational sports drama that wonderfully weaves a father-daughter bond starring Sivakarthikeyan. Kanaa also features actors like Aishwarya Rajesh, Ilavarasu, Blade Shankar, Munishkanth, and Darshan.

Aaradhana performance at Chess Olympiad 2022

Once again in 2022, the little star made heads turn when she appeared at the closing ceremony of the Chess Olympiad. Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan performed the Mother Tamil anthem (Thamizh Thaai Vaazthu).

Dressed in a gorgeous silk traditional dress, she performed the song in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other Indian and foreign delegates.

Aaradhana spotted at younger brother’s naming ceremony

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy on July 15 revealed their third child’s name on social media. They shared a clip from the naming ceremony of their newborn son along with announcing the newborn’s name.

The video featured the actor’s whole family including his daughter Aaradhana. Clad in a traditional purple lehenga, she looked lovely.

It is not wrong to say that the actor’s eldest daughter is a true child prodigy, who has already achieved fame at such a tender age. It will be interesting to see if Aaradhana continues to captivate everyone with her talent.

