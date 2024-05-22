Indian 2 first single Paaraa OUT: Anirudh Ravichander’s groovy track with Kamal Haasan has grandeur written all over it

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is finally gearing up for its release this year and is slated to hit the big screens on July 12. The makers have initiated the promotions for the film already with the audio launch to take place soon.

Now, the makers have also released the film’s first single called Paaraa, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The new track strays completely far away from Anirudh’s usual style of composition and presents an inspiring call of a hero for his nation.

Check out the first single Paaraa from Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

