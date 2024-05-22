Indian 2 first single Paaraa OUT: Anirudh Ravichander’s groovy track with Kamal Haasan has grandeur written all over it

The makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 drop a new style of musical composition by Anirudh Ravichander which serves as a hero’s call for his nation.

By Goutham S
Published on May 22, 2024  |  05:47 PM IST |  656
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 single Paara ft Anirudh Ravichander is a musical treat for fans
Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 single Paara ft Anirudh Ravichander is a musical treat for fans (PC: Kamal Haasan, X)

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is finally gearing up for its release this year and is slated to hit the big screens on July 12. The makers have initiated the promotions for the film already with the audio launch to take place soon.

Now, the makers have also released the film’s first single called Paaraa, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The new track strays completely far away from Anirudh’s usual style of composition and presents an inspiring call of a hero for his nation.

Check out the first single Paaraa from Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2


ALSO READ: 400 films? Kamal Haasan wants to see Mohanlal beating Prem Nazir’s record as he sends birthday wishes to L2 actor

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: YouTube (Sony Music South)
Advertisement

Latest Articles