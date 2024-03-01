Captain Miller Hindi OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Dhanush's action-thriller

Tamil actor Dhanush is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. The actor is known for giving many memorable and impeccable performances in recent years. His recently released film Captain Miller which was helmed by Saani Kaayidham fame director Arun Matheswaran garnered immense praise from audience and critics.

The film was theatrically released on January 12 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and had its OTT premiere on February 9 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in all the respective languages except Hindi which made some fans quite disappointed as they have to wait more to see Dhanush in the power-packed thriller. Now, Prime Video has officially announced its Hindi OTT release date.

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller Hindi OTT date announced

On March 1, Prime Video took to their social platform X and shared a poster of Captain Miller featuring Dhanush, Dr Shivarajkumar and Sundeep Kishan and wrote, “witness the rise of this revolution, coming soon in Hindi! #CaptainMilleronPrime in Hindi, Mar 8”. As soon as the OTT platform announced the Hindi release update fans took to their comments section and expressed joy.

A user wrote, “Great news! Been waiting for this. Dhanush, a superstar with unmatched acting talent, is simply the god of acting”.

Another one wrote, “We are ready #Dhanush Hindi fans”.