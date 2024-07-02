EXCLUSIVE: Director S Shankar clarifies if Sivaji 2, Nayak 2 and Aparichit 2 are in the making

S Shankar is one of India's most loved directors, with iconic movies like Indian, Sivaji, Robot, Aparichit and more under his belt. His movies have found acceptance at a pan-India level since Indian (titled Hindustani in Hindi) and he now gears up for the release of the sequel of Indian titled Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi), produced by Lyca Productions, which releases on 12th July, 2024.

S Shankar graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, where he passionately spoke about movies and also gave an update on the sequel of his much loved films Sivaji, Nayak and Aparichit.

Director S Shankar Clarifies Whether He Is Planning To Make Sivaji 2, Nayak 2 And Aparichit 2

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass of director S Shankar, ahead of the release of Hindustani 2, when the director was asked if he is considering making sequels of his films like Sivaji, Nayak and Aparichit, the director said, "Most of my films are in the common man point of view. So, when a movie connects with the whole country, it becomes a pan-India film. Everything that audiences want me to do, like Apirichit 2, Sivaji 2 and Nayak 2; Sometimes, even I think I should do them. But for the sake of doing a sequel, I don't want to do".

"The subject should hit me, fragmant slowly and it should grow. If it happens in my mind, definitely I will do. But I am not sure right now. Right now, I don't have any idea of any sequel of my film", he concluded.

Watch The Pinkvilla Masterclass Featuring Director S Shankar

S Shankar's Work Timeline

S Shankar is completely focused on Hindustani 2's promotions. After the release of Hindustani 2, he will finish the remaining shoot of Hindustani 3 and Game Changer, both of which will take about 15 days each. Then, he will start post production work on both films and plan their release. He hinted that Hindustani 3 is targetting a release within the six months of the release of Hindustani 2. Game Changer may target a summer 2025 release based on how things stand. This will only mean that audiences will get 3 Shankar films within the span of a year.

S Shankar Shares The Kind Of Films He Wants To Make Next

S Shankar, in the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, said that he is willing to make a disaster-genre film like 2012 and a film like James Bond, not essentially James Bond.

Hindustani 2 From 12th July In Theatres

Hindustani 2 releases in theatres on 12th July. The film is the sequel of the blockbuster hit Indian (Hindustani), which released back in 1996. The prebookings for the movie will open next week. How excited are you for the return of Hindustani? Let us know your thoughts.

