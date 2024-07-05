Chiyaan Vikram's period drama Thangalaan’s trailer to DROP soon: Here's what we know

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan is unquestionably one of the most anticipated unreleased projects from the Tamil industry. The film has seen lots of delays even after its teaser and first-look posters were unveiled. Well, fans can rejoice now, as the film is probably going to hit theaters soon.

In a recent update, the trailer of Thangalaan has been finalized and is going to drop soon. Have a look!

Thangalaan trailer to be unveiled soon

As per industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, a 2-minute and 12-second trailer has been finalized by the makers and is expected to drop soon.

As per speculation, the makers have decided to release it on July 8. However, producers have not confirmed the news as of now.

More about Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan

This gripping historical tale takes place in India, when the British Empire was in power. It tells the story of Thangalaan, a tribal leader in the Kolar Gold Fields region who valiantly resists the British attempts to take over his land for gold mining.

In addition to Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan, and many others play crucial roles in the film. For the first time, GV Prakash Kumar and Pa Ranjith worked together to develop the music for the movie.

The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green and Jio Studios under the guidance of K.E. Gnanavel Raja and Jyoti Deshpande in a joint venture, which is all set to hit theaters in its fiery look on August 15, 2024.

Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming films

Vikram was last seen in the period thriller drama Ponniyin Selvan, which was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Along with Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, and others in important roles.

In addition to Thangalaan, Vikram has a few other projects in the works, including the S. U. Arun Kumar-directed Veera Dheera Sooran—Part 2 and Gautham Vasudev Menon-written and directed Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One—Yuddha Kaandam, which is one of the most anticipated projects in the history of Tamil Cinema and Chiyaan Vikram's astonishing career.

