Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan trailer is all set to release on THIS date; makers share new captivating poster

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming projects from the Tamil industry. It has seen a lot of delays even after its teaser and first-look posters were unveiled but now fans can rejoice as the date for its trailer release is out!

Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan’s trailer to be out on July 10

The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited film Thangalaan will be released tomorrow (July 10). The first look and teaser have already sparked excitement for the trailer, and now it's time to witness an ‘era of tyranny, valor, and conquest’ with the trailer's release.

The makers of the film announced the exciting news on their social media page yesterday (July 8). They shared an intriguing poster of Thangalaan and wrote, “An era of tyranny, valour and conquest #Thangalaan trailer all set to release on July 10th"

Check out the post below:

In the poster, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen in a fierce look, surrounded by fellow workers from the Kolar Gold Fields.

The director of the film, Pa Ranjith also shared the trailer release date on his X account. He wrote, "A quest for gold and a battle for liberation meet through bloodshed #ThangalaanTrailer July 10 (sic)."

More about Thangalaan

The upcoming film tells the story of Thangalaan, a tribal leader in the Kolar Gold Fields region who valiantly resists the British attempts to take over his land. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, the film also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and Malavika Mohanan in crucial roles.

It is pertinent to mention that GV Prakash Kumar and Pa Ranjith have worked together for the first time on the music for the movie. Thangalaan has been bankrolled by Studio Green and Jio Studios under K.E. Gnanavel Raja and Jyoti Deshpande in a joint venture.

The historical action drama was initially scheduled for a January 2024 release. However, Thangalaan was postponed multiple times due to unavoidable circumstances.

As per reports, the film will hit theaters in its fiery look on August 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, an official announcement on this is still awaited.

How excited are you to catch Chiyaan Vikram in a completely new avatar? Let us know in the comments.

