Kalki 2898 AD vs 2Point0 vs RRR Weekend Box Office Comparison Hindi: Prabhas starrer storms past Rs 100 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan netted an outstanding Rs 107 crore at the box office in its first weekend in Hindi. The movie opened to collections of Rs 21 crore nett, saw slight growth on day 2 to nett Rs 22 crore and then managed Rs 25.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 38.50 crores on Sunday, for a four day total of Rs 107 crores. The collections in the four day opening frame of Kalki 2898 AD are higher than 2Point0 and RRR, both of which were super-hits in Hindi.

RRR in its first four day had collected Rs 91 crore while 2Point0 in four days collected Rs 94 crore. While Kalki 2898 AD and 2Point0 enjoyed a four day opening weekend, RRR had a 3 day opening weekend. The major difference between the three films is the average ticket price, which was the lowest for 2Point0 and is the highest for Kalki 2898 AD.

2Point0 released pre-Covid while RRR released after the pandemic, when the market was just opening up. The Rajinikanth fronted film ended up netting slightly under Rs 200 crores while RRR netted over Rs 275 crores. Post-Covid, there is a hunger for big screen spectacles and Kalki 2898 AD has become the new film that the audiences have lapped onto, in a big way.

Kalki 2898 AD Is Showing A Remarkably Strong Hold On First Monday In India In Hindi

Kalki 2898 AD is seeing a very strong hold on its first Monday in Hindi. The average ticket prices have come down marginally but the footfalls are more or less the same as Thursday and Friday. The film looks to surely be going past Rs 15 crores and more can be said later in the night when the estimates come.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Comparison Of Kalki 2898 AD, 2Point0 And RRR For The First 4 Days Is As Under

Day Kalki 2898 AD box office 2.0 box office RRR office 1 Rs 21 crore Rs 19.75 crore Rs 19 crore 2 Rs 22 crore Rs 17.65 crore Rs 24 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore Rs 23.80 crore Rs 31.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore Rs 33.10 crore Rs 16.75 crore Total Rs 107 crore Rs 94.30 crore Rs 91.25 crore

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

