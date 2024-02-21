Exciting BUZZ: Dulquer Salmaan to play lead in Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut

Jason Sanjay is not a new name to fans and cinephiles. Thalapathy Vijay’s son has already made his on-screen debut with his father in the 2009 film Vettaikkaran, where he was featured in the song Naan Adicha. The little Jason who was part of the song is 23-years-old right now, and is all set to make his directorial debut.

In August last year, it was revealed by Lyca Productions that they would be bankrolling the debut film of Jason Sanjay. It was also mentioned that they liked the narration and the script as well. Ever since the project was announced, there has been immense hype surrounding it, with fans speculating that Dhruv Vikram, and even Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead role. In the latest update, it has been reported by ABP Tamil that Dulquer Salmaan is also in talks to play the lead in the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Jason Sanjay’s upcoming film

As per reports, Jason has completed his degree in Film Production from the Toronto Film School, and has earned a Bachelor’s degree in Screenwriting from London. While there were several speculations that he would actually be making his acting debut, and that several prominent directors including Sudha Kongara and Alphonse Puthren had approached him with roles, the youngster had made it clear that he was more interested in direction than acting.

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, either Dhruv Vikram or Dulquer Salmaan will play the lead role in the film, and director S. Shankar’s daughter Aditi will be essaying the role of the female lead. Further, AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen will be composing the music for the film. Again, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Dulquer Salmaan on the workfront

Dulquer Salmaan is without a doubt one of the busiest actors in the country today. The actor has quite a number of films in the pipeline, and will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar, helmed by Venky Atluri. Recently, the makers revealed the first look poster of the film.

Apart from that, the actor is also a part of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Gautham Karthik and more in crucial roles as well.

Dulquer is also set to join hands with Sudha Kongara in the filmmaker’s upcoming film with Suriya in the lead titled Purananooru. The film also has Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make his directorial debut with Lyca Productions