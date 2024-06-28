When Thalapathy Vijay refused to have dinner with Mohanlal after inviting him at his home

Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal starrer action flick, Jilla garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences when the film was released in 2014. Jilla also featured Joe Malloori who grabbed attention when he shared an interesting incident from the film’s shooting time. He spoke about the time when Thalapathy Vijay literally refused to eat dinner with Mohanlal and him.

When Thalapathy Vijay refused to sit with Mohanlal for dinner

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. This superstar is regarded to have given back-to-back hits at the box office. In his long career, Vijay has shared the screen with several legendary actors including Mohanlal. The duo worked in R. T. Neason’s 2014 film named, Jilla.

Joe Malloori who also appeared in the Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal starrer, revealed an interesting incident from the sets of Jilla. As per News18, he shared that while working on the film, the Leo actor invited Mohanlal, his wife, and him over dinner.

They arrived at Vijay’s house around 7 pm, where he, his wife, and their two children warmly greeted them. However, when they sat at the dinner table, only the guests were served food. Despite Mohanlal’s repeated invitations, Vijay refused to sit with them. He chose to serve rather than eat with them.

Advertisement

Joe recalled this incident to highlight the Varisu actor’s habit of always ensuring that his guests are well taken care of. Besides, the actor also spoke about the following day when he humorously taunted him, saying, “Eat Vijay eat Vijay. You’re too used to waiting until everyone else has eaten.”

More about Jilla

For the unversed, written and directed by RT Neason, Jilla is an action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal in the lead roles. The story revolves around the conflict between a crime boss and his adopted son, who happens to be a police officer.

The son’s attitude towards the law changes after a violent incident and how he deals with it is the basic plot of Jilla. The film was released on January 10, 2014.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: It's Suriya Vs Rajinikanth as Kanguva is all set to release on Dussehra 2024 with Vettaiyan