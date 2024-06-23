Trisha Krishnan’s birthday message for Thalapathy Vijay: The calm to a storm, the storm to a calm

On June 22nd, actor Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 50th birthday. This milestone year was marked by a barrage of social media posts, featuring birthday wishes from celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, and many others.

However, the only missing piece was a wish from Vijay’s most celebrated actress pairing Trisha Krishnan. However, better late than never, Trisha shared a birthday post for Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan’s sweet birthday message for Thalapathy Vijay

Although a day late, Trisha has made up for it by posting this lovely picture with the GOAT actor. Trisha took to her X to share a mirror selfie with Vijay, in what appears to be a lift. She wrote in her post, “The calm to a storm, the storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead (birthday cake emoji) (balloon emoji)”.

The post is now going viral on social media, with fans going crazy over the actor’s stylish all-black look. In the picture, Vijay rocks the all-black formal look with a classy shirt, pants, and a black satchel.

From the looks of it, the picture was captured during the shooting of Leo, as indicated by Vijay’s hairstyle and salt-and-pepper beard look.

Thalapathy Vijay’s long history with Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s friendship goes back nearly two decades. Their first film together was the iconic Ghilli, which was also re-released recently and became the highest-grossing re-release of all time.

The duo has also acted together in movies such as Thirupaachi, and Kuruvi. But of course, their most recent collaboration came in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, where Trisha played the wife of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo Das character.

Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday week updates

On the occasion of Vijay’s birthday, the makers of GOAT released a special birthday video glimpse titled #TheGOATBdayShots, showcasing a few action-packed sequences from the film. The short glimpse also featured Vijay in a double role, raising the curiosity about the plot.

Not only that, the producers of GOAT, AGS Entertainment, also unveiled the film’s second single, Chinna Chinna Kangal, a melodious family song, composed by music director Yuvan Shankar Raja.

