EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej on Operation Valentine's comparison to Hrithik Roshan's Fighter: 'We are not trying to glorify…'

Varun Tej is all geared up for his upcoming aerial-action film Operation Valentine. The film is said to be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and features Manushi Chhillar opposite Varun as the female lead.

In the recent development, the lead stars of Operation Valentine were seen in Mumbai where they sat down for a chat with Pinkvilla. In an exclusive interaction with us, Varun Tej also spoke on the comparison between Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and his upcoming movie.

Varun Tej on difference between Operation Valentine and Fighter

When the host asked Varun about his film getting compared with Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter and what's different in his film, the actor reacted and expressed his thoughts. He said, “I think that here we are not trying to glorify and play only around the incident of Balakot or what happened on 14th February.”

Varun added, “That is the only key part of the film, point of the film, so we're more we're mostly going around the personal lives of Air Force people who were working there so we want to indulge into their personal space about how it's not about how a pilot feels when he's in an aircraft sitting in the cockpit and flying at 2000 kilometers, we wanted to even deal with his emotion back at home right how he takes his work pressure home and how he deals with that and bunch of other things. We want to go on the more human realistic approach towards the IAF (Indian Air Force) and the entire process.”

Varun Tej on the pressure of a patriotic film

After this, when another question was asked to the duo about expectations from the patriotic film and the pressure behind it, Manushi responded and said, “We are patriots ourselves. I think it comes with a lot of love for making a film like this and you want you also want to, of course, you want to be careful, you want to send out the right messages so all of that is a part of it but I don't think there's some crazy amount of pressure.”

Varun entered the discussion and said, “I think we've done that work before even started because we're nowhere going to show someone in a bad light or you know have the right opinion on what this film is, I think the director would have more pressure than us. I mean the intention was you know to make something good and make something about the true heroes of our country”.

About Operation Valentine

The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force and is touted to be a cinematic vision, with Varun Tej portraying a pilot, and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer. Apart from them, the film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and more in crucial roles as well.

The film has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures. Additionally, Mickey J Meyer composes the music for the film, marking his fifth collaboration with Varun Tej after Mukunda, Mister, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Gandheevadhari Arjuna.

