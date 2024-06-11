EXCLUSIVE: Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej reunite for F4; Anil Ravipudi set to direct again with Dil Raju as producer

Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela are all set to reappear on the big screen once again for the next installment in the Fun and Frustration franchise. In an exclusive update by Pinkvilla, we got to know that the film is currently in the making with scripting currently underway.

The sequel is once again being directed by Anil Ravipudi who previously held both prequels in the franchise. Moreover, producer Dil Raju is coming back to bankroll the project and is set to go on floors from next year onwards.

Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej reunites for F4

Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela appeared together on the screen back in 2019 for their film F2: Fun and Frustration. The comedy movie was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi with Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada playing the female leads.

The first film focuses on two married men who are trying to regain control of their lives from their respective dominating wives. However, their chauvinistic attitude and actions that follow land them in troubling yet funny moments.

The movie was a commercial success even getting generally positive reviews from critics. This laid the foundation for the standalone sequel in the franchise which was titled, F3: Fun and Frustration in 2022. The second installment retained the main four leads.

The sequel movie directed by Anil himself, focuses on two men who want to marry into a rich family for a lavish life. However, things take a wild turn when they realize their respective brides are not wealthy but are also greedy for money. The movie was also a commercial success.

Advertisement

On the work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the 2024 film Saindhav. The movie directed by HIT series fame Sailesh Kolanu featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and many more in key roles.

The film focuses on Saindhav Koneru aka SaiKo who lives a peaceful life with his daughter but has a dark past that no one is aware of. However, when his child is diagnosed with a dangerous illness, he returns to the world of crime to extract money for her. The film received mixed reactions and did not fare well in theaters.

On the other hand, Varun Tej was last seen in the movie Operation Valentine, a bilingual film based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes. The actor is next set to feature in the Matka featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary in a lead role.

ALSO READ: South celebs in Mumbai: Prithviraj-Supriya, Venkatesh Daggubati at airport and former cricketer Sreesanth spotted with Kalidas Jayaram