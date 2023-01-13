EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ajith Kumar's stardom and why he doesn't promote his films | Boney Kapoor

One of the most sought-after film icons, Ajith is a role model for many budding actors in Kollywood today. "I'm getting all the love and affection in the reflected glory of Ajith and I'm happy to accept it. I'm glad that I got to work with him on 3 films. It has been a great journey," said the senior filmmaker who has collaborated with Ajith Kumar for 3 films- 'Nerkonda Parvai', 'Valimai' and 'Thunivu'.

Ajith Kumar 's latest release, Thunivu is getting phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor, the producer of Thunivu, shared his thoughts on the same and revealed, this is exactly what they had expected ahead of the film's release. "In fact, I was concerned about a few things here and there but then, watching it in cinema with the audience, didn't feel like which means they have accepted the film in totality and thanks to Ajith's swag, performance, dialogue delivery, timing and of course, other technicians and crew have also complimented the subject," said Boney Kapoor.

For the unversed, Thunivu was released alongside Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu on 11 January and both the movies recorded houseful shows across TN on Day 1. The interesting fact is, a decade ago, Ajith Kumar stopped promoting his film and he goes by the formula that 'Good films don't need promotion'.

I got close to Ajith and when he had come home, he offered to do a film together.

Talking about Ajith's stardom and massive fan following, Boney Kapoor says, "I wish I had some idea of what is the reason for his stardom. I can attribute this only to his performance, persona and the kind of man he is. All these things combined together create the aura around him. It is not always about bragging about yourself. He doesn't meet, talk or even come for mahurat...he doesn't come for audio launches or promote his films. Promoting a film for an actor is something very important be it in Hollywood or in Bombay but he stays away and still his films get this kind of bumper opening which means there is something about him that he has done right."

So do we expect more films from Ajith and Boney Kapoor together? The filmmaker replies, "Depends as destiny plays a big part. I never thought or dreamt that I will be doing a film with Ajith. Thanks to my wife (Sridevi) who pushed me to do South Indian films. She was after me that I must do South films. It so happened during the making of English Vinglish. I got close to Ajith and when he had come home, he offered to do a film together. That's when the look for good subject started."

Boney Kapoor also addressed Ajith Kumar as a 'fearless guy' and a 'risk taker'.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: