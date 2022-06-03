EXCLUSIVE: Vikram 2 'already' on the cards? Kamal Haasan clears the air on the sequel

Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine right now as his latest release Vikram is off to a great start both critically and at the box office. Amidst the success of the film and the ongoing culture of movies being split into multiple parts, it is natural to wonder if Vikram is headed in the same direction.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan talked about the possibilities of a sequel. When asked about the timeline for the franchise, the actor revealed, "First Lokesh has to finish a commitment he has. After he finishes that he's keen on doing that. I have another commitment with a gentleman who was working with me, Mr Mahesh Narayan, who has directed Malik. He worked with me and began his career. Before it began his career as a director. He is also a cinematographer and an editor so we seem to understand each other and I am writing and have completed a script for him. We are tweaking it and we should hit the floors by July or August. Once I finish that, will think of another Vikram."

Check out the interview below:

The flick follows the life of two siblings. One becomes a gangster and the other one a politician. Meanwhile, a governmental official is kidnapped and a retired police officer, Vikram, who is mourning the death of his wife is put on the case to save the day. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are also playing the lead in the flick.

The film also has an ensemble cast including Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, among others. Financed by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The venture provides an adrenaline rush to the audience and the background score adds to the cinematic experience.

