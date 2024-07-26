Tamil Film Producers Council takes action against Vishal alleging misuse of money; actor reacts, 'Will always continue to do films’

Vishal is once again embroiled in controversy as the Tamil Film Producers Council levies allegations against him. The organization which previously had the actor as the President has alleged that the actor had misused their funds.

As per Indiaglitz, an official statement on the same has been released with the organization also asking producers and technicians who work with Vishal to consult them. The statement also indicates that approximately Rs 12 crores were misused from their funds, resulting in a loss.

Tamil Film Producers Council levies allegations against Vishal over alleged misuse of funds

As the statement of the council’s decision takes on center stage, actor Vishal himself has gone on to address the allegations against him. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actor has said, “Don't u know that it is a collective decision which includes the person in your team,“Mr kathiresan” and the funds were used for the welfare works of the old/struggling members of the producers council.”

Furthermore, the actor asked to think progressively and also said, “Do your jobs rightly and there is so much to work for the industry. Vishal will always continue to do films. Try and stop me, all u so called producers who haven't and will never produce films.”

Read Vishal’s full tweet here:

Vishal’s professional front

Vishal was last seen in the 2024 film Rathnam, directed by Singam fame Hari. The Tamil language action flick features the story of a righteous MLA’s henchman, known by the name Rathnam.

By a series of chances, the hero meets a young medical student called Malliga who resembles a lot like his late mother. However, in a turn of events, the latter is being hunted down by a group of land grabbers with Rathnam setting out to rescue her.

The film was released to mixed critical reviews with actors like Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, Murali Sharma, Hareesh Peradi, and many more in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in the film Thupparivaalan 2 which is being directed by the actor himself.

