Friday trivia: Did you know Vijay Deverakonda's mother Madhavi made cameo appearance in Dear Comrade featuring Rashmika Mandanna?

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the release of Dear Comrade, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Released in 2019, the film follows Bobby, a student politician struggling with anger issues, whose life transforms upon meeting Lilly. While the movie received widespread acclaim from audiences, it's worth noting that Vijay Deverakonda’s mother also made an appearance in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's mother in Dear Comrade

Not many are aware that Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, made a brief yet noteworthy appearance in Dear Comrade. In a cameo role, she portrayed a college lecturer in one of the sequences. Her appearance, although significant, was subtle and fleeting, resulting in a "blink and you'll miss it" moment for many viewers. As a result, her connection to Vijay Deverakonda went unnoticed by most audiences, despite her involvement in the film.

Rashmika and Vijay celebrate five years of Dear Comrade

On the fifth anniversary of Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna reflected on how each moment of filming was memorable for her.

An emotional Rashmika took to her social media handle and wrote, "From the day it all started with the narration, to the cricket trainings at odd hours- for months and months to all the bruises and pains, to all the shoot day filled with laughter satisfaction tears sweat and blood to the wrapping of the film and feeling a sense of void and sadness to the promotions and the music festivals and making you all dance and sing along with us and the release of the film to whatever result might have been to this day 5 years after."

The film's plot centers on Bobby, a fiery student leader, and his childhood friend Lilly, who has a deep passion for cricket. Their blossoming romance faces challenges due to Bobby's volatile nature and Lilly's past trauma. Despite these hurdles, they overcome their struggles and ultimately find a deeper connection and commitment to each other.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, the romantic drama achieved significant success, grossing over ₹30 crore worldwide.

