Indian 2 song Neelorpam OUT: Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will melt your heart in melodious single by Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander had seriously gone up and beyond his expectations with Indian 2’s first single, Paaraa. Now it seems that the rockstar is still following his new style of music in the movie’s second single called Neelorpam in Tamil.

The song which was released on May 29, 2024, offers a melodious journey filled with romance featuring actors Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh. The song’s Tamil version is penned by poet Thamarai with Abby V and Shruthika Samudhrala crooning to the tunes.

Check out Indian 2’s second single Neelorpam ft. Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh

The second single from Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 features Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh as a couple and seems like a lovers’ quarrel from the glimpses. The poetic and charming words by lyricist Thamarai have truly carved out an emotional impact with the beautiful voices of both Abby and Shruthika.

Moreover, the melodious composition by Anirudh Ravichander is completely out of the composer's comfort zone, making us transported into a whole new terrain of his musical prowess. Besides that the performances by the leading actors also offer a soothing and adorable feeling to the whole single, making us gush at every line from the song.

Furthermore, the song has also been released in Telugu by the name, Chengaluva. With the singers being the same, the lyrics were penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is directed by S Shankar, serving as the official sequel to their 1996 cult classic flick Indian. The movie slated to release in theaters on July 12, 2024, offers an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in key roles.

The makers have also announced that a grand audio launch event will be conducted on June 1. Moreover, the vigilante story featuring Haasan as a former freedom fighter is set to have a third installment as well, which is expected to be released in the early half of 2025.

