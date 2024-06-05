Kamal Haasan's Thug Life shoot schedule commences in Pondicherry; Here's what we know

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, is one of the most awaited projects in the Tamil film industry. The project not only symbolizes Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's long-awaited collaboration, but it also features a star-studded star cast that promises a classic cinematic experience.

Now, in a recent update, the makers of Thug Life have started the next schedule of their magnum opus. Have a look!

Kamal Haasan, STR, Ashok Selvan joins Thug Life schedule: Report

As per the latest reports, the makers of Thug Life are currently filming a huge action sequence at Pondicherry airport. It has also been reported that the shoot schedule has been joined by Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Por Thozhil fame star Ashok Selvan.

It has also been said that the team of Thug Life is completing their shooting schedule at a fast pace which signifies that makers are planning to release the magnum opus this year.

It has also been reported that the film is going to be the next biggest gangster drama flick which will give vibes like that of Mani Ratnam's cult classic Nayagan.

However, no official confirmation has been yet given by the makers or the actors about their current schedule.

More about Thug Life

Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and many others play key roles in Mani Ratnam's next big project. According to conjecture, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi will also appear in the historical action film.

Advertisement

According to sources, Trisha Krishnan is preparing for her dance performance in Mani Ratnam's film. Mani Ratnam wrote and directed Thug Life, while A R Rahman composed the music, Ravi K Chandran handled the photography, and Sreekar Prasad edited the film.

The Anbariv brothers choreographed the action sequences. Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin have invested in the project, which is a joint venture between Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

ALSO READ: IT'S OFFICIAL: Silambarasan TR is the 'new Thug' in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life; exudes swag in introduction video