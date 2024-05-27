Kattapa x Coolie? Baahubali fame Sathyaraj likely to play THIS role in Rajinikanth starrer

Rajinikanth's upcoming film titled Coolie has already generated immense buzz since its announcement. The film, helmed by super-talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj, has promised to give fans a one-of-a-kind experience featuring Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before avatar.

In a recent update, reports surfaced that Baahubali actor Sathyaraj is going to feature with Thalaivar Rajinikanth in the action entertainer.

Sathyaraj joins Rajinikanth's Coolie: Report

As per the latest sources, Sathyaraj is going to join the cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. It has also been speculated that he will be playing the role of Rajinikanth's friend in the upcoming flick. For the unversed, the duo was last seen together in the 1987 drama film Manathil Urudhi Vendum, helmed by legendary director K. Balachander.

It would be a delight to see both stars after 38 years on-screen together, as fans will get to witness the powerful collaboration along with the massy elements that Lokesh will be implementing in the upcoming thriller.

More about Coolie

It has also been speculated that Shruti Haasan will be featuring in the film, and she'll be portraying the role of Rajinikanth's daughter.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation has yet to be announced by the makers or actors. Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled the project under the banner of Sun Pictures, and star composer Anirudh Ravichander has helmed music.

It is expected that the film's shooting will commence soon, as Rajinikanth has finished his final schedule for his upcoming action-thriller titled Vettaiyan.

Watch title announcement of Coolie

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Rajinikanth is all set for his upcoming film, Vettaiyan, which will be helmed by T J Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and many other actors play important roles in the film.

The film is currently being shot in several locations across India, and it is characterized as an action drama with Rajinikanth portraying a retired police officer.

Apart from Vettaiyan and Coolie, Rajinikanth is rumored to join director Nelson for a sequel to 2023's mega-hit, Jailer, which will be reportedly titled Hukum.

