'What happened to my Malayalam cinema…': When Kamal Haasan spoke about the dark period in Kerala

Whether it's the Malayalam film industry or the Telugu film industry, for a long time now, movies are clubbed into the big South film Industry, failing to distinguish them from one another. Despite being very distinctive from each other, there is often confusion around the plethora of films produced in the South. On a related note, Kamal Haasan once spoke in detail about the dark phase in the Malayalam film industry.

Let's take a trip down memory lane to the time when some of the renowned faces from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries including Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, and others sat down under a single roof to address the issue.

When Kamal Haasan spoke about dark phase in Malayalam Industry

In the year 2022, in a candid round table discussion, Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, SS Rajamouli, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Swapna Dutt, and Gautham Vasudev Menon spoke in detail about various aspects of their industries.

However, what caught everyone's attention when the Indian 2 actor openly talked about the dark phase of the Malayalam Industry.

Talking along the same lines, Haasan said, ''Let me tell you, the dark period which happened in Kerala when I used to predominately keep shouting because I am a great fan and trained in Malayalam films. 'I said (to self) you must be ashamed, what happened to my Malayalam cinema? That kind OG thing' because they wanted to compete with Telugu and Tamil cinema, (but) they (Mollywood) lost their grain. Now you can probably blame it on OTT or censors coming back'."

Further, Kamal Haasan also talked about how they have got back to their game. "I think some wonderful work is being done now',” he added.

Speaking highly of Malayalam industry, the Gunn actor also revealed how impressed he was with the 1973 released film Nirmalyam which happened to be Prithiviraj Sukumaran's father's debut movie as well. He said, ''I saw it more times, I went back to the theatre because it taught me cinema'.”

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is busy juggling between some really exciting projects in the pipeline. He is currently in between shoots for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life alongside STR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and many more in key roles.

Apart from that Haasan will be seen next in the highly awaited film Indian 2 and is also set to make an appearance in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Interestingly, Indian 3 is ready and is likely set to release six months after Indian 2’s hit the cinema halls.

