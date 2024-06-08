Kurangu Pedal OTT release: When and where to watch kids drama movie bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan

The Tamil-language kids drama flick Kurangu Pedal, directed by Kamala Kannan and produced by Sivakarthikeyan, is all set to make its OTT debut. The film, which was released back in May, did not manage to stay in theaters for a long time and is now soon to arrive for streaming.

According to a new promo video featuring Sivakarthikeyan himself, the movie will be released on June 14, 2024, in Aha Tamil. The critically acclaimed film features Santhosh Velmurugan, V.R.Ragavan, and M. Ganasekar in lead roles.

Check out the OTT announcement of Kurangu Pedal ft. Sivakarthikeyan

Kurangu Pedal is catered as a kid's movie that rides high on drama and the lives of several kids in a village. The movie's central theme tells the tale of a father and son, set in a village during the summer of the 1980s. It follows how the child wants to learn how to ride a bicycle but his father is not able to teach him due to never learning it himself.

The film also sheds light on various light-hearted issues around the village, along with the humorous adventures of the kids. Besides the lead cast, the film also has actors Rathish, Sai Ganesh, Kaali Venkat, Prasanna Balachander, Jenson Diwakar, and many more playing key roles.

The movie bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan, Savitha Shanmugam, and SuMee Baskaran under the banner of Sivakarthikeyan Productions, is musically composed by Ghibran Vaibodha. The film also has cinematography handled by SuMee Baskaran, with Shivanandeeswaran editing the flick.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Workfront

On the acting front, Sivakarthikeyan is set to feature in the lead role in the movie Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Perisamy. The film is an adaptation of the book series called India's Most Fearless, which is based on the life of the martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan.

The film also boasts an impressive cast of actors like Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, and many more playing key roles. The film, co-produced by Kamal Haasan, is musically crafted by GV Prakash Kumar.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to play the lead role in the tentatively titled thriller film SK23, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie features Rukmini Vasanth in a lead role with Malayalam actor Biju Menon making a comeback to Tamil films.

