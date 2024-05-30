Are Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi expecting third child? Star wife's baby bump video goes viral

Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi have been married for several years now and are proud parents to two children. However, it seems that the good news has once again come knocking on the actor’s door as his wife appears with a baby bump.

In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, we can SK along with his wife and daughter Aaradhana attending a birthday party. In the video we can spot Aarthi flaunting her baby bump, visibly revealing they are expecting a third child.

Is Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi set to become parents once again?