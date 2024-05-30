Are Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthi expecting third child? Star wife's baby bump video goes viral

In the latest cutesy video of Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi, the couple appeared together with a seemingly baby bump on the latter. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Updated on May 30, 2024  |  05:16 PM IST |  985
VIDEO: Sivakarthikeyan’s wife Aarthi spotted with baby bump; couple expecting third child?
VIDEO: Sivakarthikeyan’s wife Aarthi spotted with baby bump; couple expecting third child? (PC: Sivakarthikeyan, Instagram)

Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi have been married for several years now and are proud parents to two children. However, it seems that the good news has once again come knocking on the actor’s door as his wife appears with a baby bump.

In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, we can SK along with his wife and daughter Aaradhana attending a birthday party. In the video we can spot Aarthi flaunting her baby bump, visibly revealing they are expecting a third child.

Is Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi set to become parents once again?


About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (Vimal Raj)
Advertisement

