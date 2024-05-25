Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph starrer action thriller flick Ram aims for Christmas release; producer confirms

It is always a treat for cinephiles when Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph team up for a film. The fan-favorite duo have already teamed up four times, and are currently working on their fifth project together, titled Ram. It is understood that the film will be an action thriller flick, and will be released in two parts.

Ram had begun production in 2020, but was brought to a halt with the onset of the pandemic. Since then, there were several rumors that the film had been shelved. However, in a recent event, director Jeethu Joseph confirmed that the film plans to resume shooting later this year. In the latest update, during a recent event, the film’s producer Ramesh P Pillai confirmed that Ram is currently aiming for a Christmas release.

What producer Ramesh P Pillai had to say about Ram - Part 1

During a recent promotional event for his next production venture, producer Ramesh P Pillai also opened up about Mohanlal’s upcoming film helmed by Jeethu Joseph. He mentioned that the film is slated to resume shooting in August this year, with schedules planned in Tunisia, London, Mumbai, Chennai and Kerala. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Furthermore, it is also understood that the production will be completed in a span of 52 days. He added that the makers are aiming for a Christmas release for the first part of the film. However, details about the film’s second part have been kept under wraps for now.

Advertisement

What we know about Ram so far

As mentioned earlier, Ram marks the fifth collaboration between director Jeethu Joseph and superstar Mohanlal. The duo have previously collaborated in highly successful films like the Drishyam franchise, 12th Man, and more recently the courtroom drama Neru.

Ram is touted to be an action thriller film, with Mohanlal playing the eponymous character. It is understood that the protagonist is a RAW agent who has to deal with a terrorist organization. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Anoop Menon and several others in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Peacock Film Studios, Abhishek Films and Passion Studios while Vishnu Shyam composes the music for the film. Renowned cinematographer Satheesh Kurup cranks the camera for the film, while VS Vinayak takes care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal, an unstoppable thespian and living legend; a look at the prime of 64-year-old GOAT