Meet actor who played a 90-year-old in his 6th grade, was once a champion in wrestling and almost performed a risky magic act

An actor who is regarded as one of the greatest artists in Indian cinema. Once he was a state champion in wrestling before venturing into the realm of cinema, revolutionizing the Malayalam film industry for years to come.

Yes, we are talking about the GOAT of acting and the complete actor Mohanlal himself. The 64-year-old has donned many hats over the years both on and off the screen, so let’s check out his cinematic and personal journey.

Mohanlal: A legendary actor in Indian cinema

Mohanlal stepped into the world of Indian cinema in the late 1970s with his debut film Thiranottam, which he co-produced with some friends. Due to censorship delays, his first movie to hit theaters was Manjil Virinja Pookkal in 1980.

Debuting on the silver screen as an antagonist, Mohanlal pierced into the hearts of many with his looks, which even led him to play the villain in movies like Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Kuyiline Thedi, and many more. However, by the advent of 1984, the actor had featured in various films as the lead, which started to change his image from a villain to a leading hero.

The change in attitude of the audience toward the actor later led him to his first comedic role as a lead in the film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, directed by Priyadarshan. The director’s debut venture marked the beginning of the duo’s collaborative working relationship, which, as of 2016, resulted in a total of 44 films.

From the late 80s onward, Mohanlal managed to feature in multiple films helmed by great legends of Malayalam cinema. Directors including Padmarajan, Bharathan, G. Aravindan, M. T. Vasudevan Nair, and many more brought out various characters from the actor, which undoubtedly honed him as an acting genius.

Being a leading actor in commercial cinema, Mohanlal did not limit himself to playing romantic or action heroes but also focused on socially relevant comedies. His portrayal of a relatable common man in Mithunam to a proud feudal lord in Devaasuram happened in a single year’s release, exhibiting his sheer range of characters.

Over the years, Mohanlal has managed to play various cinematic roles that are a bible for many aspiring actors. Be it his art-house movies that show exemplary acting skills or his mass action roles in fiery character-driven films, the actor has never ceased to entertain and mesmerize the audience.

Mohanlal’s personal life

Born on May 21, 1960, to Viswanathan Nair and Santhakumari in the village of Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, the actor was named Mohanlal Viswanathan. As the youngest of two children, he was raised at his paternal home in Thiruvananthapuram and completed his studies there.

During his school years, the acting legend made his first acting appearance in a stage play called Computer Boy while he was in 6th grade, playing a 90-year-old man. In his later years, Mohanlal ventured into professional wrestling and was the state champion from 1977 to 1978.

Starting his career as a wrestler after completing his graduation, Mohanlal was selected by the Wrestling Federation to take part in the National Championship, according to a report by News 18.

However, he turned down the opportunity due to an audition. Additionally, the actor is a black belt in Taekwondo, an honor he received in Seoul, South Korea, in 2012, making him the first South Indian actor to achieve this prestige.

Moreover, the Barroz actor is also a trained escape artist who was once slated to perform a risky magical act called Burning Illusion. The act would have had the actor handcuffed and wrapped in chains, placing him inside a box and then thrown into a ball of fire from which he was to escape. However, pleas from his fans and contemporaries led the actor to not go ahead with the act.

Interestingly, Mohanlal is also the first Indian actor to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in India.

