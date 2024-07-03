Tovino Thomas pens heartwarming note for cast-crew members as he wraps shoot schedule of Trisha Krishnan co-starrer Identity

Tovino Thomas has established himself as a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry. He has consistently showcased his talent through impactful roles that have left a lasting impression on his dedicated fan base. With several major projects lined up for 2024-2025, the actor is poised for continued success in the coming years.

Now, in a recent update, Tovino Thomas has shared a heartwarming note as he wrapped up the schedule of his upcoming thriller drama titled Identity.

Tovino’s heartwarming note for Team Identity

The Minnal Murali star took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a picture with crew members and wrote, “All good things must end.. to make way for better beginnings. This day, 2nd of July 2024, concludes my shooting schedule for IDENTITY.”

Tovino continued, “As we all bask in its successful completion this night, sincerely thank my two brilliant and fabulous costars @trishakrishnan and @vinayrai for all their wholehearted cooperation and support, and extend my warmest love to the entire crew starting with our writer-directors.”

Later the actor mentioned each crew member from all the departments and other technicians and actors who became part of this brilliant journey.

Tovino concluded by saying, “At the end of it all, I'm infinitely proud and in complete awe of the fine product that I helped create. And 1 sure hope you'll all be too… Tovi”

Advertisement

More about Identity

The crime thriller film Identity features Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Reba Monica John, Mamta Mohandas, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, and many others in supporting roles.

Jakes Bejoy composed the film's soundtrack and background scores, while Akhil George handled the cinematography. Chacko Chaman took care of the editing, and Yannic Ben choreographed the action sequences.

The project has been bankrolled by Raju Malliath, and Kuchumon under the banner of Yavonne Entertainment Company, and helmed by Forensic fame director duo Akhil Paul, and Anas Khan

ALSO READ: Inside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Mehendi-Sangeet Ceremony: Trisha Krishnan clicks pics with bride-to-be; Raadhika Sarathkumar sets dance floor on fire