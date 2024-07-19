WATCH: Mammootty keeps his promise to a specially-abled fan; wears shirt gifted by him

Mammootty delighted his fan Jesfer when the actor attended a recent event wearing a shirt designed by him. The Priest actor had promised to wear the beautiful shirt he received as a gift from his specially-abled fan.

Mammootty wears shirt designed by a specially-abled fan

A native of Malappuram named Jesfer Kottakunnu is on cloud nine after the legendary actor Mammootty surprised him by wearing a special shirt designed by him. The incredibly talented artist is suffering from a rare neuromuscular disease called muscular dystrophy.

Jesfer is unfortunately paralyzed below his neck but he has not let the disease affect him. He painted a beautiful shirt by holding a paintbrush between his teeth. Jesfer gifted the shirt to his idol Mammooty.

In addition to accepting the gift, the Bramayugam actor wore it for an event. While he had promised to wear the shirt, Jesfer feared he might have forgotten. But the artist was taken aback when he saw Mammootty wearing the shirt he had designed for the song launch of Idiyan Chandu. Jesfer felt happy and overwhelmed.

For the unversed, the CBI 5 actor met his fan when he was in Dubai for the promotions for his film Turbo. It was Jesfer's greatest dream to meet Mammootty in person. AK Musthafa, the CEO of AK Group, arranged their meeting.

Jesfer designed the shirt to gift something special to Mammootty. He purchased linen fabric, stitched it to Mammootty’s measurements, and painted it using acrylic paint. In addition to the shirt, Jesfer also gifted the actor a portrait that he painted.

What’s next for Mammootty?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty will be seen in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal. The series is based on stories by MT Vasudevan Nair.

Apart from this, he also has Deeno Dennis' Bazooka, which features Gayathiri Iyer, Bhama Arun, and Gautham Menon in key roles. Although makers have not revealed the exact release date, Bazooka is expected to be released in the coming months.

Additionally, the Turbo actor is rumored to be part of an investigative thriller which will be a Gautham Menon directorial. According to a report by Asianet News, written by brothers Neeraj and Sooraj, the movie will have Mammootty playing a private investigator, similar to the Sherlock Holmes character.

Moreover, there is also buzz about a big-budget project directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Malik fame that would co-star Fahadh Faasil and Suresh Gopi alongside Mammootty. An official confirmation on this is yet to be made.

