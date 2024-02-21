Mrunal Thakur recalls when she was asked to lose weight: ‘I have Thick Thighs and I own them'

Hi Nanna actress Mrunal Thakur recalled a time when a director she had met for a meeting told her she was not sexy at all. During an interview, the actress mentioned being confused. She asked him back, “Are you talking about the character or myself?” To which, the director had replied that the character is “but I just don’t see you like that.”

After this, Mrunal asked for a look test to be done, and when the photographer initially walked in, he didn’t see Mrunal as that character. Mrunal further added, “Later on, he came to me and apologized. I have immense faith in my team because they transform me. As an actor, it is important for me to be neutral, because then all the filmmakers around me can mould me into that character.”

During the same interview, actress Mrunal Thakur spoke about how she is looked at in the film industry, particularly highlighting the idea of looking sexy. Mrunal said that even the dead skin on her toe seemed hot to her. She added, “But I can’t keep showing that constantly. I have to be me.”

“What is it that people want to see? I did a song and people were like don’t do this, you have to lose weight. I said, listen, I have thick thighs and I own them, and I am so comfortable. If I am not uncomfortable, then why are you uncomfortable?,” said Mrunal in an interview to Indian Express while recalling an incident.

Mrunal Thakur on the career front

Mrunal Thakur is on a roll at the moment, especially in the Telugu Film Industry, with back-to-back hits in the form of Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Her performance in both these movies has garnered her a lot of appreciation and fame.

Mrunal’s upcoming film is also a Telugu language film titled Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, and written and directed by Parasuram Petla. Family Star is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with the music for the film being composed by Gopi Sundar.

