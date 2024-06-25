Family Star Hindi OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's action drama

Vijay Deverakonda is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors from the Telugu industry. The actor recently featured with Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam sensation star Mrunal in Parasuram Petla's comedy-drama Family Star, released theatrically on April 5, 2024. The film received a mixed response from movie lovers and critics for its lackluster plot.

Meanwhile, the flick made its OTT debut on Prime Video on April 26, but many were disappointed as the film was unavailable for the Hindi audience. Now, in a recent update, Family Star is all set to stream in the Hindi language.

Family Star to stream on JioCinema

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star will be streaming on JioCinema from June 28 in Hindi with English subtitles added. The official streaming platform took to their social media platform Instagram, shared Vijay's still from the film, and wrote, “The kind of star you didn't know existed! The Family Star streaming 28th June onwards, exclusively on Jio Premium. #TheFamilyStarOnJioCinema.”

Soon after the post went online, fans took to their comments section and expressed their excitement for the Hindi release.

A user wrote, “Waiting for Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda starrer family entertainer the family star hindi dubbed version.”

Another one wrote, “Finally I will be able to watch it in Hindi.”

More about Family Star

After the success of the 2018 comedy-drama blockbuster Geetha Govindam, in which Rashmika Mandanna portrayed Vijay's love interest, Family Star is Vijay Deverakonda's second project with director Parasuram Petla.

Due to its repetitive parts and lack of plot, Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star did not garner a positive review from audiences.

In addition to Vijay, important roles in the movie are played by Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajay Ghosh, and others.

The family movie was written and directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju under the SVC label. The amazing soundtrack for Family Star was composed by Gopi Sundar.

