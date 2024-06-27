Vijay Deverakonda fans can't keep calm as the actor makes a cameo in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers of the movie Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's futuristic thriller Kalki 2898 AD made a grand entrance into theaters on June 27, 2024, leaving movie enthusiasts and critics alike in awe. The stellar performances by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone have charmed audiences on the silver screen. Additionally, fans and netizens are buzzing with excitement over the thrilling cameos by industry favorites in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's cameo appearance as Arjuna in the movie is generating a lot of buzz. Have a look!

Vijay Deverakonda's fiery cameo in Kalki 2898 AD

The fanbase of Vijay Deverakonda has gone wild after seeing Vijay's exhilarating cameo as Arjuna, as it became a big visual surprise for his die-hard supporters.

Vijay's performance in the role of Arjuna has been praised by numerous fans for its historical significance and impact, with some even calling it a game-changer. On the other hand, some viewers believe that his presence elevated the Mahabharata sequences in the movie to a whole new level.

A user wrote, "I'm telling you again - Vijay Deverakonda is the future of Tollywood. I cannot get over his two-minute cameo. Absolute fire on screen." Another one wrote, "Vijay Deverakonda is BACK. The whistles are louder than ever. Superb surprise #Kalki2898AD."

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The events of Kalki 2898 AD take place in the dystopian societies of Kasi, Shambala, and Complex. The fascinating story revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the Hindu divinity.

The ensemble cast of the movie also includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in addition to Prabhas.

The cast features notable performances by Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and Chemban Vinod Jose in addition to other well-known actors. Produced by C. Aswini Dutt, Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which is released under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film's camera is operated by Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojilkovic, best known for the 2013 short film The Needle, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao took the command of editing department.

