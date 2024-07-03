Mrunal Thakur’s monsoon essentials get an ethnic touch with her olive kurta set, perfect for everyday wear

In Bollywood, western outfits like jeans and dresses often dominate the fashion scene but there’s something truly special when celebs light up in ethnic wear. Ethnic clothing isn’t just about looking good; it’s incredibly versatile and suitable for all kinds of occasions from casual outings to formal events. And, celebrities like Mrunal Thakur show us how beautiful and diverse Indian attires can be.

Mrunal Thakur often dazzles in ethnic wear at film premieres or even for a casual day in the city and her latest look was no different. She was spotted in and about the city dressed in a stunning kurta set. Let's delve into the details of her outfit.

Mrunal Thakur’s elegant look in a kurta set

The Super 30 actress recently caught our eye when she stepped out in the city, dressed in an olive kurta set, from the brand True Browns. Her kurta boasted a V neckline and full sleeves adorned with cotton cut-work embroidery. It included a gathered yoke and side gathers, adding a graceful flow to the silhouette. She paired her kurta with matching solid pants that featured an elasticated waist, ensuring comfort without compromising on style.

The actress’ kurta is a versatile piece that can be worn for casual outings during the day or night for meeting friends or dining out. A kurta set like hers is appropriate for a semi-formal or casual work environment. It is also ideal for family gatherings.

Mrunal’s accessories and glam

The Family Star actress with her olive kurta set opted for silver and pink dangler earrings. The colors harmonized well with her kurta.

For make-up, she took the less is more route, and opted for a glowy base with foundation to give her face a fresh and natural look. She lined her eyes with kohl for a subtle defined look. She rounded off her make-up look with nude lip paint. Mrunal chose to leave her short hair down during her outing.

This outfit with matching accessories and the least makeup ensures that you retain the elegance of the outfit while emphasizing the details of the kurta set. This look can be worn at just about any event, whether it is a casual outing, a family dinner, or even a cultural event since it remains both comfortable and fashionable to wear.

