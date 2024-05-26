Prabhas, Prithviraj starrer Salaar 2 makers REACT amidst rumors of sequel being shelved

Prabhas' Salaar is one of the most power-packed thrillers of 2023 that has not just garnered immense praise and love from cinema lovers but also left a huge impact on the minds of many upcoming filmmakers. Meanwhile, Salaar's upcoming part titled Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam has been in the headlines since its announcement.

Now, in a recent update, a rumor has been spread that Salaar 2 has been shelved and the makers have responded to the rumor.

Is Prabhas and Prithviraj's Salaar 2 shelved? Have a look!

On the early morning of May 26, the makers took to their social media platform X and shared a photo of Prabhas, and Prashanth Neel laughing and wrote, “They can't stop laughing. #Prabhas #Prashanth Neel #Salaar.

As per sources, Prashanth Neel has not yet finalized the complete script of Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam and currently focusing on another giant collaboration with The Man of Masses Jr NTR for his tentatively titled project NTR 31 as Jr NTR has provided dates to Neel for commencing the shoot.