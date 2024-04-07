Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes 'true hero' Parvathy on birthday: 'Looking forward to seeing more of your greatness'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a well-known face in the Indian film industry. The actress is praised for her commendable acting abilities, which allow her to create authentic and effortless impressions. Following a hiatus from acting to focus on her health due to an autoimmune ailment, the actress is now preparing to make a big comeback with a full-fledged action project.

Meanwhile, Samantha took to her social platform and showered blessings on Parvathy Thiruvothu as she turned 36 years old.

Samantha's heartwarming birthday wishes for Parvathy Thiruvothu

On April 7, Samantha took to her Instagram story section and shared a picture of Parvathy with her pet companion Dobbuni. She wrote, “Happy birthday @par_vathy A true hero, both in front of the camera and in real life. Looking forward to seeing more of your greatness this year.”

More about Samantha and Parvathy Thiruvothu

Earlier, Samantha lauded Parvathy’s 2019 critically acclaimed Malayalam film titled Uyare helmed by director Manu Ashokan. Samantha took to her X account and posted a poster from the film. In the caption, she wrote, “#Uyare .. just watch it.. It will make you angry , make you cry , make you think , make you love ,make you have hope and leave you inspired. Thankyou @parvatweets ...you are our pride And the team director #Manu and writers #BobbySanjay . Absolutely brilliant.”

More about Uyare

Uyare is an exceptional story of an acid assault survivor, portrayed brilliantly by Parvathy Thiruvothu. A great heartwarming tale with a profound message that avoids dramatic cliches and beautifully depicts a story of courage and resilience.

Apart from Parvathy Thiruvothu, the film has Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Prathap Pothen, and Anarkali Marikar in key parts. The film was directed by Manu Ashokan and produced by a sister trio, Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga, under the umbrella of SCube Films. The flick was released theatrically on April 26, 2019.

Watch Uyare official trailer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

The Theri actress is well prepared for her next project titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' spy action series Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as lead actors. Prime Video has announced the series, which would include an enlarged cast. Varun Dhawan and Samantha have been cast as the primary leads.

The spy thriller drama will combine adrenaline-pumping action sequences with a romantic narrative set in the 1990s. Raj and DK, best renowned for their work on The Family Man, are the masterminds behind this project.

