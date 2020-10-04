Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID 19; Admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad

In August, Tamannaah Bhatia's parents were tested positive for COVID-19 and now, the actress has shown symptoms while shooting for her upcoming project in Hyderabad.

After her parents, South and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for COVID-19. According to media reports, the actress was in Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming web-series when she showed symptoms of Coronavirus. The Sye Raa actress has been reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, fans across the country have been sending speedy recovery wishes on social media. Fans and well-wishers are in shock and are praying for her with 'Get Well Soon' messages on Twitter.

In August, Tamannaah's parents were tested for the virus and the actress took to social media to reveal about the same. "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive," she wrote on Twitter. While her parents were tested positive, the rest of the family members, including herself and the staff had tested negative. Unfortunately, now during the shooting of her upcoming project, Tam has tested positive of COVID-19.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia opts for a simple tee and shorts for a salon session in Mumbai

A few days ago, the actress was spotted at a salon in Mumbai. Before heading to Hyderabad, the gorgeous actress was spotted as she was heading for a quick salon session.

On the career front, Tam has a few interesting projects in the kitty, including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy.

Credits :TV9 Telugu

Share your comment ×