Varun Dhawan watches Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam hit Aavesham; here's what he has to say

Varun Dhawan voices his reaction after watching Fahadh Faasil’s latest blockbuster Aavesham. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on May 27, 2024  |  12:41 PM IST |  410
Varun Dhawan watches Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam hit Aavesham
Varun Dhawan watches Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam hit Aavesham (PC: Varun Dhawan/Jithu Madhavan, Instagram)

Fahadh Fassil has undoubtedly made it his year in Malayalam cinema with the recent hit movie Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Now, laying into the praise-worthy reactions, Bollywood’s Varun Dhawan has also reacted to the film.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a fun reel of the movie as a story. Moreover, the Baby John actor said, “This movie is a such a ride every cinema lover will love it”

Check out Varun Dhawan’s reaction to Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham

Varun Dhawan's reaction to Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham (PC: Varun Dhawan, Instagram)

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: Instagram (Varun Dhawan)
Advertisement

Latest Articles