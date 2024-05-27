Varun Dhawan watches Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam hit Aavesham; here's what he has to say
Varun Dhawan voices his reaction after watching Fahadh Faasil’s latest blockbuster Aavesham. Check it out!
Fahadh Fassil has undoubtedly made it his year in Malayalam cinema with the recent hit movie Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan. Now, laying into the praise-worthy reactions, Bollywood’s Varun Dhawan has also reacted to the film.
Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a fun reel of the movie as a story. Moreover, the Baby John actor said, “This movie is a such a ride every cinema lover will love it”