Top 5 Fahadh Faasil comedy movies to never miss out on

Making his presence known throughout South Indian films, Fahadh Faasil has easily managed to capture the attention of many with his acting skills. The versatile actor has donned various genres of roles and a list of Fahadh Faasil comedy movies deserves a shoutout.

With the actor carving out one after other amazing performances over the years, they surely deserve to be celebrated by everyone. So here are some of the best Fahadh Faasil comedy movies that everyone should watch right now!

Top 5 Fahadh Faasil comedy movies

1. Amen (2013)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kalabhavan Mani, Swathi Reddy, Anil Murali, Makarand Deshpande

Where to watch: Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Amen, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role features a highly unique and fun musical-comedy drama directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film takes place in the village of Kuttanad where two star-crossed lovers, Solomon and Shoshanna are dealing with life obstacles in uniting.

Solomon being a failed band member and Shoshanna’s parents opposing their union makes the newly arrived Father Vincent Vattolli help them out. However, despite efforts to elope they are captured. In a form of resolution, the villagers wager a bet for Solomon’s marriage and ask him and his band to win a competition. The rest of the movie focuses on how he manages to succeed with even divine powers helping him out.

2. Oru Indian Pranayakadha (2013)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Amala Paul, Innocent, Shafna, Neeraj Madhav, Muthumani, Krishna Praba

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Oru Indian Pranayakadha is a romantic comedy film starring FaFaa and Amala Paul in lead roles, directed by veteran Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The film focuses on the story of a sly young politician, Aymanam Sidharthan who wants the easy way up the ladder of politics and make a name for himself.

However, minor setbacks in his political life prompt him to help Irene Gardner, a Canadian girl of Indian origins to shoot for a film. Though initially reluctant, tempted by the salary she offers, he volunteers as her assistant.

However, things take a turn when it is revealed that Irene is on a mission to find her birth parents from India. The rest of the film focuses on the fun and comedic journey they have in her mission and whether they’ll manage to succeed.

3. Njan Prakashan (2018)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Anju Kurian, Devika Sanjay, KPAC Lalitha, Aneesh G Menon, Aparna Das

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Njan Prakashan is yet another Fahadh Faasil comedy film that focuses on a satirical treatment and is penned by veteran actor Sreenivasan. The movie focuses on the life of Prakashan or P R Akash who is a lazy yet qualified nurse. Due to his own sexist views and deeming the job suitable only for women, he tries to make a living by trying to woo any foreign citizen and moving out of India with her.

As a part of an elaborate plan, he tries to get back with his ex-girlfriend Salomi who is trying to move to Germany herself. However, his plans are all in vain when Salomi dupes him off some money and settles in Germany with a foreigner.

Unable to find any way out of debt, Prakashan is forced to take up a job as a house nurse for the sick daughter of a rich mother. The rest of the film takes us on an optimistic journey of him, developing a bond with the sick girl and whether he manages to accept himself in life.

4. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (2023)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Dhwani Rajesh, Viji Venkatesh, Mukesh, Innocent, Vineeth, Indrans, Althaf Salim

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 51 minutes

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is an adventure comedy movie featuring Fahadh as Prasanth aka Pachu, an ayurveda pharmacist in Mumbai. Despite being a loveable character, he is unable to find a potential bride for himself and get married.

On a trip back from Kochi to Mumbai, Pachu is entrusted by his landlord Riyas to accompany the latter’s mother, Laila on a train journey. However, when the train reaches Goa, she dupes him and makes a run for it.

This leads to Pachu, along with a lost boy Ashwin to go on a wild goose chase to find out where and why Laila has run off, which makes up the rest of the movie.

5. Aavesham (2024)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Mithun Jai Shankar, Hipzster, Roshan Shahnavaz, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8/10

Timeline: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Aavesham is one of the latest comedy movies by Fahadh Faasil which has managed to entertain many people throughout India. The film directed by Romancham’s Jithu Madhavan features the story of three college freshers who are trying to seek out a goon in order to take revenge on their seniors.

This leads them to become acquainted with Ranga, an infamous gangster, and develop a brotherly affection towards the trio. With the local support they dreamed of by their side, the three of them managed to strike fear in the hearts of their seniors. However, everything starts to become bitter when Ranga himself becomes their biggest problem.

As Fahadh Faasil gives a wild and unapologetic acting performance, the rest of the film focuses on how the trio’s life turns out to be. The movie is undoubtedly one of the best comedies in Malayalam cinema in recent times.

Meanwhile, all the films mentioned in this list are sure to offer some rib-tickling laughs and unique humor experiences. With the actor set to appear in a range of various genres in the upcoming years, check out the list of Fahadh Faasil comedy movies to leave you in awe of him.

