World Music Day 2024: Top 5 viral foot-tapping South Indian songs from Oo Antava, Kurchi Madathapetti to Illuminati

Music. It is one of human being’s single most valuable creations. So valuable that you are probably reading this while listening to your favorite South-Indian song. So, as World Music Day draws closer, we at Pinkvilla have chosen 5 groovy South-Indian dance numbers to dance your heart out to.

Note: These songs have been listed in no particular order.

Top 5 foot-tapping South Indian dance numbers

1. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise)

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise not only deserves a place in the top 5 South-Indian dance numbers but also deserves a high spot in the list of all-time best Indian dance tunes.

It is an ingenious tune composed masterfully by Devi Sri Prasad and written cleverly by Chandrabose. The track is an instant head-banger on its own but its best form of consumption is with the video song, featuring Allu Arjun and a sizzling Samantha. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is available across all languages but its original Telugu version packs the best punch.

2. Illuminati (Aavesham)

Illuminati, composed by Malayalam cinema’s finest Sushin Shyam is one of the best dance numbers to emerge from Mollywood in a while. The lyrics to the song have been written by Vinayak Sasikumar and sung by Dabzee. The quirky lines and the groovy beats make Illuminati an instant chartbuster.

In fact, the song was so loved by the audiences that many felt betrayed after it only made it to the film’s end credits and did not appear during the film’s runtime.

3. Naa Ready (Leo)

A list of the top peppy South-Indian tracks and no Anirudh Ravichander? That would be an irreparable crime. Naa Ready from Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is proof that very few can match Anirudh in mass hero composition songs. Whether it is Maari from Rowdy Baby or Aaluma Doluma in Vedalam and now Naa Ready in Leo, nobody does it quite like him.

The catchy lyrics by Vishnu Edavan and Thalapathy Vijay & Anirudh’s vocals make this the perfect Kuthu song to set the dance floor on fire. Not to mention, Naa Ready also has some of the best choreography out of all the songs mentioned on this list.

4. Kurchi Madathapetti (Guntur Kaaram)

Who knew that a viral meme of an old man would result in one of the spiciest tracks of 2024. Kurchi Madathapetti from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram took the world by storm with its catchy hook line and Thaman’s funky beats.

To top it off, the music video featuring an electrifying Mahesh Babu and an unmissable Sree Leela created the perfect wind for the Kurchi Madathapetti storm to take over.

5. Kaavala (Jailer)

When Anirudh Ravichander and Nelson Dilipkumar unite, a chartbuster is on the cards and Kaavala from Jailer is proof. The song, which came out in 2023 is still talked about to this day, making it an ideal pick for the top 5 South-Indian dance numbers.

Moreover, Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning and gracious dance moves along with a few cameo dance steps from the Superstar Rajinikanth himself all make Kaavala an unforgettable dance number.

What do you think about our list of the top 5 South-Indian feet-tapping numbers for this World Music Day? Do you have any additions or suggestions? Do let us know in the comments.

