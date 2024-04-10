4 South-Indian movies releasing on April 11; from Aavesham to Varshangalkku Shesham

After a relatively quiet weekend at the box office for South cinema, the coming week promises a problem of plenty, with many exciting releases on April 11. From Fahadh Faasil’s action comedy to a superhero film and much more.

4 South-Indian movies releasing on April 11

1. Aavesham

Writer-Director: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: Theatre

Aavesham marks the second film of director Jithu Madhavan after his blockbuster first outing with Romancham. Unlike his first film, which was a horror comedy, Aavesham promises to be an exciting gangster comedy. The film reportedly follows the tale of Ranga, an eccentric Bengaluru goon, and his crazy antics. Remember Chemban Vinod Jose’s portrayal of a goon in Romancham? Fahadh is supposedly essaying a spinoff of Chemban’s role from the film.

2. Varshangalkku Shesham

Writer-Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Theatre

Much like Vineeth Sreenivasan’s previous films, Varshangalkku Shesham follows the slice-of-life, feel-good template of films. From the teasers and trailers of the film, it looks like the plot revolves around two Malayali boys who set out to Madras (modern-day Chennai) to realize their dreams of making it big in the world of South Cinema in the 70s and 80s.

3. Jai Ganesh

Writer-Director: Ranjith Sankar

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Where to watch: Theatre

Jai Ganesh is an upcoming Malayalam language film starring Unni Mukundan and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. The plot reportedly revolves around a paraplegic designer Ganesh Gangadharan, who has to face his inner demons after an unexpected accident occurs. At first glance, the film looks like a superhero film of sorts but as suggested from the promotional content, Jai Ganesh has a lot more to offer for film lovers.

4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi

Writer-Director: Shiva Thurlapati

Cast: Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, Brahmaji, Satyam Rajesh

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Where to watch: Theatre

A sequel to the 2014 Telugu horror comedy Geethanjali, Geethanjali Malli Vachindi promises to be yet another rib-tickler. The 2014 film remains iconic for many film fans for its unique blend of horror and comedy. Will its sequel live up to the expectations? Only time will tell.

What is your go-to film on April 11? Let us know in the comments below.

