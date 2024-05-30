Stray Kids' Felix earns royal recognition as Charles Henri de Lobkowicz follows him on Instagram, becoming first K-pop idol with French Prince's favor

Stray Kids' Felix has garnered royal recognition, as French nobleman Prince Charles Henri de Lobkowicz, a descendant of King Louis XIV, followed him on Instagram. This notable gesture includes the Prince sharing Felix’s runway clip on his Instagram Stories and consistently liking multiple posts.

Stray Kids’ Felix gets followed by French Prince Charles Henri de Lobkowicz

Prince Charles Henri de Lobkowicz, known for his noble heritage and social influence, has shown a keen interest in Felix's activities. He previously shared a clip of Felix's appearance on the runway on his Instagram stories and has liked multiple posts featuring the K-pop star since then. This endorsement highlights Felix's global appeal and the expanding influence of K-pop beyond traditional entertainment circles.

Felix, a key member of the internationally acclaimed group Stray Kids, has consistently impressed fans with his deep voice, charismatic stage presence, and versatile talents. The recognition from a French prince underscores his growing impact and the widespread appreciation for his work.

More details about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Stray Kids the K-pop boy group formed by JYP Entertainment, has been making significant strides in the global music scene. Comprised of eight members, including Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., the group is celebrated for their self-producing capabilities, with their sub-unit 3RACHA leading the production efforts.

In recent activities, Stray Kids performed at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event in Paris, organized by Brigitte Macron, and released Lose My Breath, a single featuring Charlie Puth, on May 10, 2024. They attended the 2024 Met Gala as guests of designer Tommy Hilfiger, marking the first time all members of a K-pop act appeared together at the prestigious event.

Looking ahead, Stray Kids are preparing for a third world tour, covering 40 cities, and will headline major festivals such as BST Hyde Park in London, I-Days in Milan, and LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago. Their upcoming album and special album are also in the works, continuing to solidify their position as global K-pop icons.

