'Introducing besties': Stray Kids tease exciting collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman; see PIC

Stray Kids fans are buzzing with excitement as Bangchan and Felix shared a photo on their official Instagram account with none other than Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood stars renowned for their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are currently in Seoul, South Korea, promoting their forthcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine set to hit the screens on July 26.

Stray Kids’ crossover with Deadpool & Wolverine stars

On July 5, Stray Kids surprised fans with an exciting collaboration tease featuring Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Taking to their official social media handles, members Bangchan and Felix shared a snapshot alongside their newfound 'besties,' Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The four-star appeared to have just wrapped up filming 'awesome' content in Seoul, as the captioned the post, "Introducing Stray Kids' besties Ryan & Hugh! We’re so excited to show you all the awesome things we have in store! Stay tuned."

Shortly after, Ryan Reynolds added to the buzz with a humorous post, announcing a major crossover: "I successfully negotiated a trade. Wolverine will be the newest and only member of Stray Kids. And the entire band will join the MCU." He humorously wished Hugh Jackman well on his K-pop journey, revealing Bangchan and Felix as his favorite Aussies in a playful video.

More about Stray Kids and Ryan Reynold’s mutual admiration

This collaboration comes after the mutual confession of fondness for each other between Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds, stemming from the group's impressive Deadpool-themed performance on Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War in 2021. Ryan Reynolds has since shown consistent support for the group, gifting Bangchan an autographed bottle of gin and publicly expressing his fondness for Stray Kids and their music.

Just a day before during a press conference in Seoul, Ryan Reynolds also candidly reiterated his love for K-pop groups BLACKPINK and Stray Kids, following which the Hollywood star and his co-actor Hugh Jackman also attended the WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 event to promote Deadpool & Wolverine which will be released on July 26.

With both sides teasing more surprises to come, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter of this unexpected yet thrilling crossover between K-pop and Hollywood.

