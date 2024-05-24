Stray Kids' Felix poses with Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner at fashion event in Barcelona; see PICS

Stray Kids' Felix has sent netizens into a frenzy as he posed alongside Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at a high-profile fashion event in Barcelona. The unexpected pairing of the K-pop idol and the Hollywood actress sparked excitement among fans and stirred curiosity about their encounter.

Stray Kids’ Felix meets Sophie Turner in Barcelona

On May 24, Stray Kids' Felix treated fans to a glimpse of his stylish escapade in Barcelona, attending a prestigious fashion event. Donning a chic ensemble of white trousers, a shirt, and a sleek black blazer, his blonde locks added a touch of allure. Amidst the glitz and glamour, Felix expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support.

However, it was Felix's front-row rendezvous with Hollywood icon Sophie Turner that stole the spotlight. The Game of Thrones star, renowned for her roles in various blockbusters, including X-Men and Time Freak, radiated elegance in a pink suit. Their unexpected pairing sparked excitement among fans, igniting speculation about their encounter.

Take a look at the pictures here:

As Felix and Sophie exchanged smiles, the cross-over of K-pop and Hollywood worlds captivated audiences, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the future holds for these two stars on their respective journeys in the entertainment industry.

More details about Stray Kids’ latest activities

Stray Kids, the acclaimed K-pop boy group, has been earning accolades in the global music scene with their dynamic performances and self-producing prowess. Comprised of eight talented members, including Bangchan, Changbin, and Han of 3RACHA, the group has solidified their reputation as innovators in K-pop.

Most notably, Stray Kids made history by being the first K-pop act to attend the prestigious 2024 Met Gala, showcasing their rising international prominence. Their recent collaboration with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on the single Lose My Breath further demonstrates their versatility and cross-cultural appeal.

Looking ahead, Stray Kids have exciting projects in the pipeline, including upcoming album releases and a highly anticipated third world tour in 2024. With appearances lined up at prominent events such as BST Hyde Park in London, I-Days in Milan, and Lollapalooza in Chicago, the group is set to captivate audiences worldwide with their electrifying performances and unparalleled artistry.

