Super Junior’s Ryeowook gets married to former TAHITI member Ari; dedicates heartfelt song to his bride

Super Junior’s Ryeowook announced his marriage to former TAHITI member Ari back in March. Fans have since been anticipating the special wedding day. The couple has now officially tied the knot through a dreamy ceremony which was attended by their family and friends.

Ryeowook sings heartfelt song for his bride Ari

On May 26, Ryeowook and Ari got married to each other in a dreamlike ambiance. The couple walked the aisle together, donning beautiful wedding dresses, that elevated their charm even more.

Ryeowook sported a classic three-piece black suit, while Ari captivated the attendees with her angelic beauty perfectly rocking a traditional wedding gown.

As many clips and photos from the ceremony are finding their way to the internet, fans can’t help but be melted by Ryeowook’s beautiful singing performance for his bride. The Super Junior member flaunted his vocal prowess, dedicating heartfelt lyrics like “Marry me, will you hold my hand? Marry me. Stay with me forever.”

See Ryeowook performing a song for Ari:

Super Junior members attend delightful wedding ceremony of bandmate Ryeowook

On this day's wedding ceremony, Super Junior members also attended, showing their utmost support for the group's beloved maknae Ryeowook. Yesung and Sungmin were even spotted high-fiving the groom as he walked down the aisle with the beautiful bride Ari.

See photos and videos of Super Junior members at Ryeowook’s wedding:

More moments from Ryeowook and Ari's precious wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, former S.E.S member Bada also performed the congratulatory song at the ceremony, while Super Junior member Leetuk hosted his bandmate’s wedding event as an MC.

Alongside them, many other celebs and Ari’s side of the family also blessed the newlywed couple for their fresh beginnings.

See here more clips and videos from Ryeowook and Ari’s wedding:

More about Ryeowook and Ari's relationship journey

Ryeowook has been in a relationship with the former TAHITI member since 2020, but it was only in March 2024, that he announced the marriage plans followed by the dating confirmation last year.

However, the celebratory news was initially briefly marred by some netizens’ comments who didn’t take their sudden announcement well. After that, both Ryeowook and Ari came forward with separate statements, detailing their life-changing decision not being an impulsive one.

Both of them also apologized to the fans for the surprising life update and asked for their good wishes.

Congratulations to Ryeowok and Ari on their marriage!

