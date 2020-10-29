Tale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook sends a sweet gift to Strangers from Hell co star Im Siwan on Run On

We love that Lee Dong Wook and Im Siwan have managed to sustain their bromance long after the end of Strangers from Hell. An example of which was seen recently on the sets of the latter's upcoming show Run-On.

We always love hearing about former co-stars showing each other support for upcoming and ongoing projects. Just yesterday, Tale of the Nine-Tailed star Kim Bum revealed that his Boys Over Flowers star Lee Min Ho sent him a food truck on the sets of the tvN drama. Now, it is revealed the leading star of Tale of the Nine-Tailed Lee Dong Wook has sent a coffee truck on the sets of Run-On to showers Im Siwan with love and support.

For the unversed, Lee Dong Wook and Im Siwan starred in the show Strangers From Hell. Lee Dong Wook arranged for a special banner with a reference to their show. As translated by Soompi, the banner read, "As expected, you’re the best work of art I’ve ever made. To Lee Dong Wook, Im Siwan is heaven." Im Siwan posed in front of the coffee truck and thanked Lee Dong Wook on Instagram. "To Im Siwan, Lee Dong Wook is heaven," the caption translation read.

Check out the photos below:

Im Siwan plays Ki Sun Kyum, who resorts to a sports agent after a drastic change of events in life forces him to retire from his track and field athlete career. The actor will be seen romancing Shin Se Kyung on the show. The K-drama will follow the duo's love story. Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook plays the mystical fox in the Tale of the Nine-Tailed. The series has garnered stable ratings since its premiere.

