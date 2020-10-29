  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook sends a sweet gift to Strangers from Hell co star Im Siwan on Run On

We love that Lee Dong Wook and Im Siwan have managed to sustain their bromance long after the end of Strangers from Hell. An example of which was seen recently on the sets of the latter's upcoming show Run-On.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: October 29, 2020 01:22 pm
Lee Dong Wook sends Im Siwan a coffee truckTale of the Nine Tailed's Lee Dong Wook sends a sweet gift to Strangers from Hell co star Im Siwan on Run On
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We always love hearing about former co-stars showing each other support for upcoming and ongoing projects. Just yesterday, Tale of the Nine-Tailed star Kim Bum revealed that his Boys Over Flowers star Lee Min Ho sent him a food truck on the sets of the tvN drama. Now, it is revealed the leading star of Tale of the Nine-Tailed Lee Dong Wook has sent a coffee truck on the sets of Run-On to showers Im Siwan with love and support. 

For the unversed, Lee Dong Wook and Im Siwan starred in the show Strangers From Hell. Lee Dong Wook arranged for a special banner with a reference to their show. As translated by Soompi, the banner read, "As expected, you’re the best work of art I’ve ever made. To Lee Dong Wook, Im Siwan is heaven." Im Siwan posed in front of the coffee truck and thanked Lee Dong Wook on Instagram. "To Im Siwan, Lee Dong Wook is heaven," the caption translation read. 

Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

임시완에게 이동욱은 천국이다

A post shared by 임시완 (@yim_siwang) on

Im Siwan plays Ki Sun Kyum, who resorts to a sports agent after a drastic change of events in life forces him to retire from his track and field athlete career. The actor will be seen romancing Shin Se Kyung on the show. The K-drama will follow the duo's love story. Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook plays the mystical fox in the Tale of the Nine-Tailed. The series has garnered stable ratings since its premiere. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Tale Of The Nine Tailed Ep 7: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum starrer oozes Harry Potter vibes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :InstagramSoompi

You may like these
Tale Of The Nine Tailed Ep 7: Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum starrer oozes Harry Potter vibes
Tale of the Nine Tailed: Lee Dong Wook reveals his goal for career; Talks about taking feedback from co stars
Tale Of The Nine Tailed Ep 3 record steady rating; Lee Dong Wook jokes to ease Jo Bo Ah during their kiss
Tale Of The Nine Tailed poses stable ratings with Ep 2; Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol witnesses a rise
Tale Of The Nine Tailed premieres with IMPRESSIVE ratings; Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol off to slow start
Tale Of The Nine Tailed director shares his interesting FIRST impressions of Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement