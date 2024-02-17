Na In Woo in Marry My Husband vs Lee Do Hyun in The Glory: Vote for best green flag boyfriend in revenge drama

Lee Do Hyun in The Glory and Na In Woo in Marry My Husband are both celebrated for being the epitome of ideal partners. Their strength, sweetness, care, and supportiveness towards their leading ladies on their journey for revenge have earned them the title of "green forests." But when it comes to selecting the ultimate green flag revenge K-drama boyfriend between them, the decision isn't easy.

About The Glory and Marry My Husband

The Glory is a project by renowned writer Kim Eun Sook, known for her hit dramas. It narrates the story of a former victim of severe school violence seeking revenge on her tormentors after becoming the homeroom teacher of her bully's child at an elementary school. Song Hye Kyo portrays the protagonist driven by revenge, Moon Dong Eun, while Lee Do Hyun takes on the complex role of Joo Yeo Jeong. Joo Yeo Jeong's character is multifaceted: he's a plastic surgeon with a passion for playing Go, has endured the painful loss of his father, and willingly becomes an accomplice in seeking revenge alongside the woman he loves.

Adapted from the immensely popular web novel, Marry My Husband delves into the tale of revenge following Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who, after discovering her best friend's betrayal and subsequent murder by her husband, is granted a second chance at life, propelling her into a mission for revenge alongside her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo).

Yoo Ji Hyeok, characterized by his striking looks, intelligence, and affluent upbringing, appears to have it all. Yet, his heart belongs solely to Kang Ji Won. Despite his usual calm demeanor, Yoo Ji Hyeok finds himself flustered and awkward in Kang Ji Won's presence, showcasing his genuine affection for her. Throughout her journey for a second chance, Yoo Ji Hyeok stands as a steadfast and reliable companion, ready to support Kang Ji Won every step of the way.

Among these two, who is the ultimate revenge drama green flag boyfriend? Choose in the poll below!

