The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon-Jung Ryeo Won achieves highest viewership in timeslot ahead of finale

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is all geared for its finale this week. It became the most-watched series of its timeslot with the second last episode which aired on June 29. Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do's Connection enjoyed an increase in viewership ratings and also became the highest-watched series in the timeslot.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and Connection achieve highest viewership in their timeslots

According to Nielsen Korea, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won garnered a viewership rating of 3.9 percent, achieving the highest viewership ratings in its timeslot as it heads into the finale.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a romance drama that revolves around Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin, and after they reunited after 10 years, romance blossomed between them.

Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do starrer Connection achieved a viewership rating of 10.6 percent becoming the most-watched miniseries of the week once more. It tells the story of detective Jang Jae Kyung who is kidnapped and forced to consume drugs. After his old high school friend passes away mysteriously, he teams up with an old school friend, who reunites after 20 years to solve the case.

Bitter Sweet Hell, Miss Night and Day and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

The thriller Bitter Sweet Hell starring Kim Hee Sun and Lee Hye Young finished with a 5.5 percent nationwide average viewership rating. The romance comedy Miss Night and Day with Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun achieved a viewership rating of 6.2 percent, achieving its highest yet. Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched program once more with 16.5 percent viewership ratings.

